Circuit of the Americas requiring negative COVID-19 test for some attendees

Racing fans attending the Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix may have to provide a negative test in certain indoor areas.

AUSTIN, Texas — Racing fans heading out to watch the Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas may be required to follow certain COVID-19 guidelines.

Guests with tickets to indoor spaces where the capacity is more than 50 people must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test to attend. That test cannot be taken before Thursday, Oct. 21.

Masks, although not required, are recommended at the event.

Leaders at COTA did not have to get a special events permit like Austin City Limits just a few weeks ago, which is why the rules are different and less stringent.

The COVID-19 health policy for ACL required all attendees who were not vaccinated bring a printed copy of a negative test taken within 72 hours prior to attending. Meanwhile, those were were vaccinated needed to bring proof of full vaccination. Both those who were vaccinated and unvaccinated needed to bring their negative tests or vaccine cards with them each day they attended.

Masks were required in areas of Zilker Park where social distancing was hard to maintain, like shuttle buses, entrance lines, areas close to stages and indoor areas.

The F1 Grand Prix starts this Friday, Oct. 22.