Austin gets in the spirit with 6 festive Cinco de Mayo celebrations

The following are six Austin spots getting in the Cinco de Mayo spirit with parties and specials that go beyond a margarita happy hour.

AUSTIN, Texas — (CultureMap Austin) Francamente, no one in Austin needs a list to find margaritas on Cinco de Mayo — everyone is mixing up tequila and lime drinks to celebrate. The holiday has spiraled out from its military roots, initially commemorating victory over France in the Battle of Puebla in 1862, and more recently representing some United States rendition of Mexican joy.

Texans have a unique privilege as Mexico’s closest U.S. neighbor; an opportunity to interact with actual Mexican and Mexican-American culture on a daily basis, and absolute Mexican camp on May 5.

The following are six Austin spots getting in the Cinco de Mayo spirit with parties and specials that go beyond a margarita happy hour. Whether this year feels like a tamales holiday or a burgers and beer holiday, Austinites have another fun opportunity to learn about and celebrate our Mexican friends and family.

Z’Tejas

There will be margaritas galore all over Austin on May 5, but Z’Tejas has something else to offer as your coordination wanes: hitting things with a stick. The Southwestern grill will have $5 house margaritas, piñatas filled with prizes, and live music. Whether that celebration calls for a snack (aguachile shrimp ceviche, guacamole) or a full meal (fried tamales, smoked chicken chile relleno), Z’Tejas has got you covered. This event is happening at both the Avery Ranch and Sixth Street locations.

The Lucky Rabbit

This new “live music bar and kitchen” is doing what it does best, slinging drink specials and connecting visitors with local music. This party focuses on $5 margaritas, queso, and nachos, plus a special burger with “Texas crack mayo,” green chili queso, jalapeños pickled in-house, and chipotle sour cream. Blues and dub group Audic Empire is playing a live show, and Tequila Código, a brand championed by George Strait, is sending a team to give free tastings and cardboard cutout photo ops with the country star.

Hopdoddy

One of Austin’s greatest contributions to over-the-top burgers, Hopdoddy, is bringing back a “fan favorite” Mexican burger for the month of May, starting on Wednesday, May 4. The Bidi Bidi Burger is a cross between a burger and a tostada (layered with entire intact tostadas the size of the burger itself). That’s topped with two cheeses (pepper jack by Tillamook, and cotija), a black bean spread, pico de gallo and shredded lettuce, and seasoned with chipotle aioli, guacamole crema and cilantro.

For the full list, read CultureMap's article.