AUSTIN, Texas — The church family, as well as family and friends, of Heidi Broussard said goodbye to the Austin mother on Saturday afternoon.

Christian Life Church in South Austin is where Broussard spent several Sundays, often taking pictures at the church photo booth, her pastor Rex Johnson said.

“Heidi Broussard loved God. She loved family. She loved her kids. She loved her fiancé sitting here,” Johnson said. “Death may end lives, but it can never end relationships. It can end the physical, but it'll never end the spiritual.”

The memorial service was attended by several of Broussard’s Buda Cracker Barrel coworkers, whom Broussard brought into the church family over time.

Late last month, Broussard was laid to rest in Lake Charles, Louisiana, where she grew up.

“I pray these children never have an opportunity to forget their mother,” Johnson said. “And I pray that you families that are attached to this precious girl, and you friends, never have an opportunity to forget the beauty that this girl gave you in her time here.”

The picture that’s been seen around the world of Broussard in front of a green foliage background was taken in the church lobby. It’s where Johnson said Broussard took weekly pictures to show off her progress as she was pregnant with baby Margot.

The church plans to remember Broussard every December by showing her picture on the screens, Johnson said.

“Heidi, we bid you farewell. We don't say goodbye; we just say goodnight, 'cause we'll see you in the morning. God bless you,” Johnson said.

Broussard and her newborn daughter, Margot, went missing Dec. 12 from their South Austin apartment. Broussard was found strangled to death in the back of her best friend’s car Dec. 19 in Houston, according to authorities.

Magen Fieramusca remains in custody on charges of kidnapping and tampering with a corpse. She’s expected to face a Travis County judge on Feb. 3.

