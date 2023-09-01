House at center of Chris Beard arrest affidavit listed for $4.95M

It’s the same Tarrytown residence police responded to in December when Beard was arrested for third-degree felony family violence.

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin home owned by former Texas Longhorns men’s basketball coach Chris Beard has been put up for sale for $4.95 million.

It’s the same Tarrytown home police responded to in December when Beard was arrested for third-degree felony family violence. Travis County Tax Office records show the 1901 Vista Lane home is owned by Beard’s company, Baseline Group LLC.

Beard's fiancée called Austin police on Dec. 12 claiming she got into an argument with Beard and he choked her and left her with bruises. She later released a statement saying she never intended to have him arrested. Beard will have a Travis County court hearing on Feb. 2.

Austin’s Moreland Properties lists the property as having four bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms and 4,088 square feet. The house includes a swimming pool and outdoor kitchen and was built in 2012. The current listing was posted on Jan. 26.

Beard's attorney, Perry Minton, said, "Coach Beard is 100% innocent of these charges. He should have never been arrested. The complainant wants him released immediately and all charges dismissed. It is truly inconceivable."

The University of Texas at Austin announced on Jan. 5 that it had fired Beard as head coach of the men’s basketball team. Rodney Terry, former assistant coach, is serving as acting head coach.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and needs help, you can find local resources through the National Domestic Violence Hotline. For 24/7 assistance, call 800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788.