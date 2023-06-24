HFD: 12 people, including children, taken to the hospital after too much chlorine was put in west Houston pool

The conditions of those who went to the hospital are unknown.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — Twelve people, including several children, were taken to the hospital Saturday after too much chlorine was put into a pool in west Houston, according to firefighters.

This happened just before 5 p.m. at a lazy river pool at 1200 Wilcrest Drive.

The conditions of those who went to the hospital are unknown.

Houston Fire Department Chief Sam Peña said exposure to too much chlorine can provoke asthma, nausea and skin and eye irritation.

We have a crew headed to the scene to get more details on this incident. Check back for updates.