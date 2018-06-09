CALDWELL COUNTY, Texas — The community is gathering Sept. 6 to honor a Chisholm Trail Fire Rescue volunteer firefighter who died after he collided head-on with another vehicle.

Nick Zoulek died the morning of Aug. 31 when he was driving along State Highway 21 and, "for reasons unknown at this time," hit a Jeep head-on, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. He died at the scene of the crash.

"Firefighter Nick Zoulek was selfless in his service to the communities of Caldwell and Hays County for over three years," said Chief Mark Padier.

A memorial service to honor Zoulek has been set for Sept. 6 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

According to the Chisholm Trail Fire Rescue on Facebook, the service will be held at Eeds Funeral Home located at 408 South Main Street, Lockhart, Texas. Zoulek will be transported and escorted by various fire and rescue personnel from across Texas. The procession begins at the funeral home and ends at the Mineral Springs Baptist Church located at 1386 Mineral Springs Road. There will be a memorial service at the church following the procession.

