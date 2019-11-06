ELGIN, Texas — A child was injured in an incident involving an 18-wheeler and a school bus on U.S. 290 east of Elgin on Tuesday.

Elgin Fire Department officials first reported the child, 6, was injured around 4:17 p.m. as they were getting off the school bus. They had believed the 18-wheeler clipped the bus, which then struck the child.

But, according to the DPS, the 18-wheeler and bus did not make contact. When the 18-wheeler swerved to miss the bus, it struck the child while traveling into the ditch. DPS also said the incident happened around 4:14 p.m., and the child is believed to be five years old.

An Elgin ISD spokesperson confirmed the child is a student within the district. They said the bus was pulled over at a regular stop with its arm out when the 18-wheeler swerved out of the way.

DPS said video captured by cameras within the bus showed the bus driver hold the child back while he checked the mirror to make sure the traffic had stopped and the child was safe to get out.

The child was airlifted to Dell Children's with injuries that are not expected to be life-threatening, DPS said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

