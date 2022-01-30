Two kids were playing a gun on the north side when the gun went off injuring one of the kids, police say.

SAN ANTONIO — An 11-year-old is in critical condition after police say she and another child were playing with a gun they found at an apartment complex Sunday morning.

At about 10:00 a.m. the San Antonio Police Department got a call from the Canlen West apartments on the 3500 block of West Avenue about an 11-year-old girl being shot. At first San Antonio Police Chief William McManus thought it could have been a drive by.

"But it turns out that they were playing with a gun that somebody must have stashed," Chief McManus said.

Chief McManus says the two youngsters found the gun in the part of the courtyard that was near the laundry room. As of now police say they don't know whose gun it was. All they do know is it was kids being kids with a weapon that was ready to kill, but thankfully did not.

"The 11-year-old wound up getting shot in the upper shoulder area," McManus added.

Police say the 11-year-old girl was taken to a local hospital and at last check remains in critical condition.