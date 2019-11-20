AUSTIN, Texas — A child has been transported to Dell Children's Medical Center after a multi-vehicle crash on South Interstate Highway 35 and East William Cannon Drive.

Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) said at 9:13 p.m. that first responders were on the scene of a reported multi-vehicle crash with a rollover at the S. I-35 northbound service road and East William Cannon. Multiple patients were reported and two ambulances were responding.

ATCEMS then said medics had declared a male child a trauma alert and that he would be transported to Dell Children's. A third ambulance was requested.

An adult man was transported to St. David's South. Both the man and the boy have potentially serious injuries, according to ATCEMS.

A third and final patient, an adult man, was transported to Seton Hays County with non-life-threatening injuries.

As of just before 10 p.m., ATCEMS had cleared the scene.

No further information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

