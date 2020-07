Austin-Travis County EMS said the child was taken to Dell Children's Medical Center with potentially serious injuries.

AUSTIN, Texas — A child was taken to the hospital on Tuesday evening after a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision near Graham Elementary School.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the incident occurred near Tom Adams Drive and East Braker Lane around 4:42 p.m.

The child was taken to Dell Children's Medical Center with potentially serious injuries. The scene has since been cleared.

No further information is available.