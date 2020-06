The child was transported to Dell Children's Medical Center.

AUSTIN, Texas — A child suffered traumatic injuries Wednesday evening after a bicycle collision at an outdoor BMX track at Walnut Creek Park.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the incident occurred around 7:11 p.m. on the 1100 block of Old Cedar Lane, where a BMX pump track is located.

The victim was transported to Dell Children's Medical Center with potentially serious injuries.

The Austin Fire Department also responded.