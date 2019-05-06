CEDAR PARK, Texas — A female minor has been hospitalized after an unspecified incident at the Buttercup Pool in Cedar Park.

According to officials, the Cedar Park fire and police departments responded to a "serious water-related" incident at the pool on Tuesday, in which a child was transported by Williamson County EMS to the hospital.

The Cedar Park Police Department is investigating and have not yet confirmed the cause or circumstances leading up to the incident.

RELATED:

More fatal youth drownings reported this year than all of 2018, ATCEMS says

Help Wanted: Austin pools need more than 700 lifeguards for the summer

City officials said the pool was staffed and open to the public when it occurred. The pool will now be closed for an undetermined amount of time as the investigation continues.

The condition of the girl also remains unknown at this time.

Witnesses on scene said a summer camp was getting to the pool for their first day of the season on Tuesday when the child started to drown.

"She said it went up to her chin and then it went over her chin," said Jenna King, whose 5-year-old daughter said she saw it happen. "Yeah ... I kept my kids home today. They were pretty shaken by what they saw ... they saw quite a bit."

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

WATCH: Pool safety during the summer

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:



Austin resident claims $5M Mega Millions prize

Coroner says Louisiana woman died from THC overdose, experts say it's unlikely