Child ejected from vehicle in crash on Decker Lake Lane

AUSTIN, Texas — A child was ejected from a vehicle following a two-car collision on Sunday.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the collision happened near 9200 Decker Lake Lane around 5:43 p.m.

ATCEMS reported that at least four patients – two children and two adults – were involved in the crash, and all four were declared trauma alerts.

ATCEMS medics transported the two children to Dell Children's Medical Center. The children have serious and potentially serious injuries, says ATCEMS.

Both adult patients were also transported to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

According to ATCEMS, this is one of two collisions with patients being ejected in the last 18 hours. Of the three patients from these collisions, two were under the age of four. ATCEMS urges all to make car seat safety a top priority for children.