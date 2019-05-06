CEDAR PARK, Texas — A young girl has died after a possible drowning Tuesday afternoon at a public Cedar Park pool.

According to officials, the Cedar Park fire and police departments responded to a "serious water-related" incident at Buttercup Pool on Tuesday just before 3 p.m., in which a child was transported by Williamson County EMS to the hospital.

Police said city lifeguards engaged in life-saving measures until first responders arrived on Tuesday, but she succumbed to her injuries early Wednesday evening.

City officials said the pool was staffed and open to the public when it occurred. The pool will now be closed for an undetermined amount of time as the investigation continues.

The circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation.

Witnesses on scene said a summer camp was getting to the pool for their first day of the season on Tuesday when the child started to drown.

"She said it went up to her chin and then it went over her chin," said Jenna King, whose 5-year-old daughter said she saw it happen. "Yeah, I kept my kids home today. They were pretty shaken by what they saw. They saw quite a bit."

King's kids and the child who died were all attending the High Hope Summer Camp, a faith-based sports camp in Cedar Park.

In a statement, Ryan Campbell, the president of the camp, said, "We are extremely focused on reviewing our safety procedures in general and this incident in detail. While this review takes place, we are limiting our activities to our primary campus."

Police ask anyone with more information to call 512-260-4816. Officials also ask the public to refrain from posting third-party information on social media out of respect for the family.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

