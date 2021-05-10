Child development expert urges parents to build confidence saying 'no' to social media use for children

An Early Childhood Education expert at the University of Texas says social media platforms are interested in profit and clicks, not protecting children.

In a day and age where social media use is accessible to anyone with a smartphone, tablet or computer, keeping children safe is becoming a tougher job for parents.

Experts in childhood development are urging parents to get more confidence in saying "no" to social media use.

"It is not like corporations or businesses are going to think of the well-being of our children when they just want people pushing buttons and staying on longer," explained Jennifer Keys-Adair, an associate professor of early childhood education with the University of Texas at Austin.

This comes as social network giant Facebook, which also owns Instagram and WhatsApp, faces scrutiny once again.

On Tuesday, former Facebook data scientist Frances Haugen testified to the Senate Commerce Sub-committee on Consumer Protection that Facebook's products harm children and fuel polarization in the U.S. while its executives refuse to change because they elevate profits over safety. She held the company’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, responsible.

With thousands of pages of evidence Haugen took with her upon her departure from Facebook, she accused the company of being aware of the harm it was causing some teens on Instagram regarding issues like their body image.

"The choices being made inside Facebook are disastrous for our children, for public safety, for privacy democracy, and that is why we must demand Facebook make changes," Haugen said.

In a statement on Tuesday afternoon, Facebook's director of policy communications, Lena Pietsch, attempted to discredit Haugen's knowledge of the company:

"Today, a Senate Commerce subcommittee held a hearing with a former product manager at Facebook who worked for the company for less than two years, had no direct reports, never attended a decision-point meeting with C-level executives, and testified more than six times to not working on the subject matter in question. We don’t agree with her characterization of the many issues she testified about," Pietsch wrote.

Despite this, the company agreed that it is time to begin the process of creating standard rules for the internet. Pietsch placed that responsibility on Congress.

As legislators continue determining the best practices for the internet, Keys-Adair, who is also a parent, said they will have to work hard to protect their children's mental health and social growth.

"For young children, the idea that what I say will receive evaluation from lots of people, likes or dislikes, what I wear or what I look like is what is most important about me, sending those messages to very young children will not allow them to develop holistically all the parts of themselves. It will really privilege certain parts," Keys-Adair said.

One way Keys-Adair limits her children's use is by not providing them with smartphones until they enter high school. If a parent needs to stay in contact with their young children, she suggests getting them phones that only allow texting and calling.

She also recommends getting children and teens away from their phones and outside to play with friends and interact with the community.

"They learn by being with people and being part of groups and communities and having learning experiences that are with others. A lot of that learning is embodied," she said.