Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes opens Whataburger in Kansas City

The popular fast food chain which opened its first stand in Corpus Christi off Ayers Street in 1950 has now made a home up north.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A familiar south Texas fast food chain has made its way to the Sunflower State thanks to Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The professional quarterback opened his first Whataburger this Tuesday in Kansas City.

The popular fast food chain which opened its first stand off of Ayers Street in 1950 has become a popular food option for many across the Coastal Bend.

Known for being a Texas favorite, Whataburger has expanded across multiples states.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.