Several Chick-fil-A fans lined up and pitched tents outside a new Austin location for a chance to win free Chick-fil-A for an entire year.

The first 100 fans to line up outside the new Belterra Village location will get a chance to win 52 Chick-fil-A meals, which includes a chicken sandwich, medium waffle fried and a medium drink. But there's a catch.

The contest began at 6 a.m. Wednesday and participants must stay in line until the store officially opens Thursday.

The new location at Belterra Village is located at 165 Hargraves Dr. and is set to open its doors on Thursday.

Chick-fil-A will also reopen its location at 13229 FM 620 North Thursday.