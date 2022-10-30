Mother suing City of Houston, HPD after son dies during police chase that ends in crash

Chaz Joubert's family is suing after he was killed in a crash involving police who were chasing a suspect.

HOUSTON — A mother is suing the City of Houston, the Houston Police Department and a suspect for $33 million after her son was killed during a police chase.

"I cry every day. It's just still a shock. It's four months but it's still a shock," April Joubert said.

She's the mother of Chaz Joubert, a man who was killed when a police chase ended in a crash.

On June 13, according to police, officers tried to stop a black Ford Mustang for a traffic violation. The suspect, Yasmir Reyes, allegedly sped away while being followed by police. Reyes allegedly ran a red light and crashed into Chaz Joubert's white Chevy Malibu. Joubert was pronounced dead that the scene.

"I just want somebody to take the fault of us losing Chaz, the responsibility. I mean nothing can bring him back, nothing," April Joubert said.

Her family is suing the City of Houston, HPD and Reyes.

The Bonner Law Firm filed a complaint Friday. Victor Bonner, the attorney representing, the Joubert family, said the police chase was unnecessary.

"Certainly, I would love for the police to be more considerate and conscientious when it comes to these kinds of chases because the end result can be catastrophic," Bonner said.

KHOU 11 News reached out to the City of Houston for comment. The city provided this statement: "The city of Houston does not comment on lawsuits and ongoing litigation. As this case proceeds through the legal system, the City will respond to allegations raised during the process of appearing in a court of law and in front of a presiding judge."

Joubert's family is dealing with the aftermath.

Andrea Joubert was the one who received a call from the medical examiner's office letting her know her nephew died.

"It feels like it'll never get better. I mean you can't tell a person how long to grieve," she said.

"It's just not right, you know. He got caught in something he had nothing to do with," April Joubert said.