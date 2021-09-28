Man wanted for La Grange homicide added to Texas 10 Most Wanted List

Missouri City man Charles Lee Tillman Jr., 34, is affiliated with the Crips gang, the DPS said.

LA GRANGE, Texas — A man wanted for a homicide in La Grange has been added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List, the Texas Department of Public Safety said on Tuesday.

Missouri City man Charles Lee Tillman Jr., 34, is affiliated with the Crips gang, the DPS said. He has been wanted since June 4, 2021, when a warrant was issued for his arrest in connection with the May 30 homicide of a man in La Grange.

According to the DPS, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles also issued a warrant for violating his parole.

In 2011, Tillman was convicted of assault family violence and sentenced to three years in prison. In 2015, he was convicted of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and sentenced to 14 years in prison. Tillman was released on parole in December 2019.

In addition to a Texas Crime Stoppers reward of up to $7,500, Fayette County Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $7,000 for information leading to Tillman’s arrest.

He is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and around 185 pounds. He has tattoos on his neck, chest, back, abdomen, left hand, right leg, both shoulders and arms. He has ties to Missouri City, Weimar and Smithville, the DPS said.

Tillman is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-252-8477 or submit a web tip through the DPS website.

For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, visit the Texas DPS website.