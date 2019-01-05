AUSTIN, Texas — An intersection in the Mueller neighborhood considered "dangerous" by neighbors is getting a big change.

For months, neighbors have asked the city of Austin to make changes at the Barbara Jordan Boulevard and Aldrich Street intersection.

It's the site of a number of bad crashes, including one recently in which a car flipped on its side.

Last November, a spokesperson with the Austin Transportation Department told KVUE that engineers were working on a traffic study in the area to determine what changes they needed to make.

The engineers completed the study a few days ago, and it found there is a need for all-way stop signs.

It's news neighbor Alyssia Espinoza was happy to hear.

"It would be wonderful because, you know, a lot of people are in danger all the time, so having that would make everyone much safer driving and paying attention more," she said.

It's unclear how soon the city will install the four-way stop signs. A spokesperson said the department is working on a timeline.

The city recommends calling Austin 311 if you have something you'd like to report to the city.

