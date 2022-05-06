'It was a long journey': Central Texas woman shares experience with breast cancer

Kristen Malone now joins thousands of other cancer survivors. She said she celebrated being cancer free every day.

AUSTIN, Texas — National Cancer Survivor's Day happens every first Sunday of June. It's a celebration of life for survivors and supporters.

Kristen Malone's journey with breast cancer began in 2019.

"I never thought I would get cancer. Cancer is not in my family. It was not something that I ever considered," Malone said. "It was right before Christmas. It was quite terrifying."

Malone had to get surgery, underwent chemotherapy, and about nine months after her diagnosis she became cancer-free.

"It's amazing to be on the other side now. It was a long journey and it was day by day, but now I don't think about it anymore," Malone said.

Dr. Christal Murray, a hematologist and oncologist at Baylor Scott & White said Malone's early detection played a key role.

"Her prognosis overall is much better than it would have been had it had been found in a later stage," Murray said.

In the last decade, a lot has changed when it comes to cancer treatment, according to Murray. That's why she said it's important to not miss any screenings.

"I think the beautiful thing about sharing somebody's story like Kristen's story, is that we get to see her on the other side of all of the surgery and chemotherapy and radiation," Murray said.

Malone said although she had a lot of ups and downs, it wasn't as terrifying as she thought it would be. During her darkest moments, she relied on her family.

"There's no way I could have done it without my support system at all. They were amazing," Malone said.

Now Malone joins thousands of other cancer survivors. She said she celebrated being cancer-free every day.

"Survivors are everywhere, and just because you get cancer doesn't mean that's the end," Malone said, "you will get through it. It's amazing."

Malone said her outlook on life has changed. Now she tries to slow down and enjoy the little things in life. This year for her 50th birthday she booked a trip to cage dive with Great White sharks. Malone said she is trying to live her life to the fullest.