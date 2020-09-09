'You can only go to the well so many times and ask for money' | Texas VFW reps hope Gov. Abbott reopens VFW halls

In addition to a protest in San Antonio, some VFW representatives believe they shouldn't have to follow a new TABC initiative to reopen.

GEORGETOWN, Texas — The signs are hard to miss when driving around Georgetown: "First Purple Heart City in Texas," the signs read.

In a city known for supporting its veterans, many call the VFW Post 8587 (Sgt. Ben D. Snowden Post) off College Street a second home.

"Some of them don’t have a home life so they come here," said Post Commander Randy Downing, who also served in the U.S. Army. "Whether it’s just to sit around and talk to someone for a couple hours, sit on the patio, watch the people in the park, it’s a retreat."

But for months now, due to the pandemic, the longtime gathering place for Texas veterans has been closed up, as it's considered a bar, with a Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission liquor license.

Recently, TABC launched an initiative giving VFW halls the chance to reopen if they follow any of the three guidelines, which include temporarily suspending their alcoholic beverage license/permit, reopening the unlicensed portions of its facility or applying and being approved for a TABC Food and Beverage Certificate.

But some representatives with the VFW believe those guidelines could actually cost the locations and are hoping the governor will make an exception, allowing the halls to open and operate as a restaurant at 50% capacity.

Dozens of protesters and members gathered at a VFW Post in San Antonio on Monday in support of reopening their way.

According to TABC, there are 169 Veterans of Foreign Wars posts with active liquor licenses in Texas, and 144 American Legion posts.

“We believe the State of Texas should follow the model of the State of Florida and have VFW posts classified as restaurants," Mitch Fuller, the State Legislative Chairman for Texas VFW, told KVUE on Tuesday. “We have a TABC license for our canteens to sell alcohol but we’re not a bar – we’re not like a bar on Sixth Street in Austin or Downtown Dallas or Downtown Houston.”

Fuller added their concern doesn't fall exactly with the fact that they can't sell alcohol, rather the profit being lost for the organization.

"Our primary mission is community service," Fuller said. “Our ability to do that comes with our canteen, the sales of our canteens, and that’s the business side to it ... you can’t just flip a switch, open back up and not be able to pay your bills.”

Fuller is also worried that some locations could actually close permanently if help isn't received soon, adding that the VFW halls serve the community through numerous events.

"There’s the community side of this, and then there’s the financial obligations that our posts have to make to stay open – that’s important," Fuller said. “If nail salons and tanning salons and establishments like that are essential, then VFW Posts should be essential too. Veterans are essential.”

Fuller thanked numerous state legislators for supporting VFW Posts in an interview with KVUE, including State Sen. Donna Campbell.

Downing is also hopeful the governor will make the decision to allow VFW Posts to reopen, saying not being open and only depending on donations just isn't cutting it.

"You can only go to the well so many times and ask for money," said Downing. “Sit back, say a prayer, cross our fingers and hope the governor allows us to open at least 50% capacity. That would solve our problem.”

TABC Executive Director Bentley Nettles, an Army veteran, said in a release the changes are part of an overall agency strategy to serve veterans.

“TABC is grateful for the support of the VFW and the governor as we begin the statewide rollout of this program,” he said. “Helping those who have served our country falls in line with TABC’s core value of customer service, and I appreciate any opportunity to support our veterans.”