'It may be a miracle' | Gov. Abbott, Williamson County officials thankful after no reports of lives lost to tornadoes

Officials added that some areas of the county will remain without power as first responders assess downed power lines.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell held a press conference alongside Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday evening.

Both said they're thankful that there have been no reports about any lives lost in these storms.

“I want to say thank you to my governor. He was one of the first ones to call and he said it's going to be alright,” said Gravell.

"I wanted the judge to know that the state is standing with the people of Williamson County shoulder to shoulder," added Gov. Abbott. "We know that you faced a devastating storm ... we know that there's people whose lives have been completely interrupted, but it may be a miracle, also, because even though there's been some devastating physical damage, to my knowledge, there is no report of loss of life, which is just stunning."

Gov. Abbott also thanked the media and said that he believes people staying aware of the weather saved lives today. He added that he's allocated state resources to recovery and there's currently a disaster declaration in place for the county.

Gravell added that officials in the county and across Round Rock will purposefully be turning off electricity due to the dangers caused by downed power lines.

"It's important that we turn off power and, for some of our residents, that might be discomforting because of electricity be being turned off tonight at your home," said Gravell. "I would just simply say this: If you have a home that you're in and your electricity is off, be grateful because not all of our residents have that."

