Damage left by storms in some areas of Central Texas

Some people in Central Texas are dealing with fallen trees, fences and other damage following Wednesday's early-morning storms.

AUSTIN, Texas — The weather in Central Texas cleared up after sunrise Wednesday morning but, in the early morning hours, a strong line of storms moved through the area.

Fallen trees and limbs could be seen across Williamson and Travis counties. Some people reported downed fences and even trampolines that blew away.

One man in North Austin had a part of his tree fall onto two of his cars. KVUE was there with him when he got a better look at the damage once the sun came out.

Jorge Barajas said this is the third time a tree has fallen this year at his house on Newport Avenue. One of the cars that the tree fell on had just been repaired after a different tree fell on it. The other car he had just bought for his daughter.

Barajas said he woke up to the sound of tree coming down and that the power went out at the same time. He believes one of the cars is totaled and is hoping the other one did not sustain too much damage.

“We heard this loud bang and we came out, it was pouring and a tree branch had actually fallen down on top of the vehicles,” said Barajas. “It was still raining, we tried to figure out the damage, we thought we could probably cut off the branch before more weight came down, but there was not much we could do in the heavy rain.”

Although Barajas now must deal with the damage, he said he is just thankful everyone is OK.

He had cut down trees before this due to these issues. He encourages people to keep an eye on the status of your trees, because it is better to pay for a tree to get a tree cut down properly rather than pay for property damage.

There were at least two other trees down in this neighborhood, as well as multiple tree branches and limbs. Neighbors say these trees in the area have been dying and were damaged even further by the winter storm back in February.