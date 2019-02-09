AUSTIN, Texas — Central Texas organizations are helping those in the path of Hurricane Dorian.

Before dawn on Labor Day, Austin Energy deployed 27 employees to Jacksonville, Florida.

“I think it's a great opportunity to go help out other communities in need,” said Jeff Bradford, Austin Energy’s interim director of distribution operations – north.

Austin Energy also sent 21 trucks to help the Jacksonville Electric Authority.

As of Monday, the American Red Cross sent 10 volunteers to either Florida or South Carolina.

"We have volunteers who are our emergency response vehicle drivers,” said Veronica Ramirez, Red Cross regional communications manager. “Those are going to be the volunteers that drive into the community, hand out food, hand out supplies."

RELATED:

Mandatory evacuations ordered for entire South Carolina coastline, lane reversals for I-26

Category 4 Hurricane Dorian continues to ravage the Bahamas

The Salvation Army's volunteer team is on standby until Hurricane Dorian's path becomes clearer.

“We have a canteen, which is a mobile kitchen” said Corey Leith, communications director for the Salvation Army. “It can serve up to 500 to 1,500 meals a day.”

That and the Salvation Army's Emergency Disaster Services trucks would be deployed, along with an 11-person team from Texas.

The charity said if you want to donate, it is best to donate money.

“We absolutely encourage monetary donations,” said Leith. “Because when you donate a monetary donation, that money stays in that local community of the affected disaster."

If you donate materials, it may not be the most efficient way to help.

RELATED:

At least 5 dead in the Bahamas as Hurricane Dorian triggers massive flooding

Austin Energy deploys crews to assist Florida with Hurricane Dorian

“We will always accept donations at a local level,” said Leith. “If you want to donate items to a disaster, it might not get there right away. Just because it costs money to transport those items."

Rather than going to volunteer on your own, the Salvation Army said it is better to go with an established organization because they provide proper training.

"When we go into these disaster areas, it's a danger zone,” said Leith.

If you want to volunteer with Hurricane Dorian relief, it may be too late to be deployed with the Salvation Army or the Red Cross because volunteers must go through training.

If you want to donate to the Salvation Army for Hurricane Dorian relief, go here.

If you want to donate to the American Red Cross for Hurricane Dorian relief, go here.

If you want to become a volunteer with the Salvation Army, go here.

If you want to become a volunteer with the American Red Cross, go here.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Video shows mouse jumping into deep fryer at Bastrop Whataburger

Gunman fired from job before West Texas shooting rampage