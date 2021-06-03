Central Texas neighborhoods help each other sign up for the vaccine

As more Texans get vaccinated, neighbors are now doing their part to take care of others by helping with the sign-up process.

AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands across Central Texas wake up every morning and anxiously check various websites in the hopes of landing a time slot for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Without any luck, many have become discouraged in their search. But that's where fellow Texans have stepped in to help.

Ashley Rosenberg is one of them. She lives in a neighborhood in the Oak Hill area of Travis County. After nailing down appointments for herself, her husband and his fellow restaurant workers, now she books for complete strangers across the region.

"It feels so good to be able to schedule that and say one more person that we've been able to take care of. It's almost addicting because the odds are so low," said Rosenberg.

As of Wednesday, she now has at least 10 volunteers helping her book appointments through the H-E-B portal.

"I want to say we have 10-12 people and they're all scheduling in the last day we have to have booked close to 60 appointments," said Rosenberg

In North Austin, Dr. Vishal Patel, a local physician and vaccine volunteer, is also working with over a dozen of his neighbors to get people signed up.

"I think, as of today, it's about 1,500-1,800 patients we've been able to get scheduled and vaccinated," he said.

Email for Dr. Patel volunteer team: vaccinateaustin@gmail.com

Email for Ashley Rosenberg's volunteer team: ashleyrosenb@gmail.com