Central Texas communities host National Night Out events

First responders in Austin, Round Rock and other cities are participating in the annual event.

AUSTIN, Texas — Central Texas police departments are hosting National Night Out events throughout the area on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

National Night Out, according to the organization's website, is an annual community-building campaign to promote police partnerships with the community and neighborhoods.

The events can be held by neighborhoods as block parties, festivals, cookouts and other events that bring police and neighborhoods together in positive circumstances. This will be the 38th annual National Night Out by the National Association of Town Watches.

Authorities and first responders from around Central Texas plan to attend such events Tuesday night, including Austin, Round Rock, Hays County and Travis County ESD No. 2.

"This is a night to send a powerful message about neighborhood unity, crime prevention awareness, safety and law enforcement-community partnerships," the Hays County Sheriff's Office said in a release.

🥳TOMORROW is Round Rock National Night Out! Can't wait to visit with the almost 40 block parties across the city. For more info: https://t.co/CQVyoJN3r4#UnityInOneCommUNITY pic.twitter.com/dTMiwBWfla — Round Rock Police (@roundrockpolice) October 3, 2022

