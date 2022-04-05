Central Texas man training Ukrainians amid war

Greg Miller has been in Ukraine for several weeks and is planning to return by the 4th of July.

AUSTIN, Texas — As the war continues in Ukraine, many are left wondering how to help. For some, this question was answered easily.

"These people are the most resilient people I've ever met in my entire life ... these guys, they refuse to let anyone take their life away," said Greg Miller.

Miller is one of those people who knew immediately how he could help.

"I'm in Lviv, Ukraine," he said. "I just see a lot of NGOs, or non-government organizations, get together and get things to the Ukrainian nationals. The supplies get to Poland and stuff but they can't get to the hands of the people who need it downrange."

Miller lives in New Braunfels but, when the invasion started, he went to Ukraine to use skills he learned from a lifetime in the Army.

"I spent 22 years in the U.S. Army special forces," he said. "Basically, the special forces have certain missions and one of them is in foreign internal defense. That's what this is, helping the foreign nationals defend themselves."

He's getting help from an organization that helps veterans and soldiers find purpose.

"I came here with TWJ, The Warrior's Journey," he said.

"We've maintained a team in Lviv, which includes Greg," said Daniel Bell with TWJ.

Bell said they saw Miller's story and then found a way the organization could help.

"They were like, 'Hey, we want to go help, we're on our way, we bought our tickets.' And we were like, 'Hey, we can be a sponsoring organization, so at least they have a vehicle and a place to stay,'" Bell said. "This is a place where our veterans, especially when they have the right skillset, can answer that call and jump into the fray, and it provides them with purpose and meaning."

That has helped Miller as he is overseas.

"I'm just training people to do medical stuff, so I'm going where I can be safe but still get mission-essential stuff done, I still got to go home and see my grandkids but want to make sure they can see theirs too," he said.

They're jumping into action to help those in Ukraine help themselves.

"I've been around the world. These Ukrainians are the best, nicest, hardest-working people I've ever met," said Miller.

If you would like to help support their Ukraine operations, click here.