Central Texas man teaches financial literacy to help teens, others

Juston Hargrove gives knowledge he says he wishes he would have had at a younger age.

AUSTIN, Texas — One Central Texas man is teaching teens important money lessons before they graduate from high school.

Juston Hargrove works with community mortgage loans and now he's sharing his knowledge of real estate, investing and credit with whoever he can - which includes helping high school students get off to a good start.

"If I can give them that information early, then they're going to have a better start at life than I did, for sure," said Hargrove. "I'm really just giving these kids in particular information I wish that I had when I was their age."

Hargrove teaches students things like investing in real estate and stocks, building their credit and other money tips to be successful.

"When I see the eureka moment, when they actually get it, that's everything for me, you know, because that means that I'm making real substantive change," explained Hargrove.

The students say they appreciate the knowledge and hope to use it.

"Because, you know, I'm about to graduate, you know, and I'm still trying to know my options about how to make money and a lot of money, you know, in the future. And this is one of them," said High School Senior Joe Pertolanitz.

Pertolanitz's classmate, and fellow senior, Chris Leon agreed.

"Because not everyone has opportunity to be talked about stuff in life from people who already been through it," Leon said.

Hargrove speaks to schools, churches and others groups that invite him in to give his lessons.

"I would say wherever you are in life, just try to get a strong hold over your finances and I'm ready and willing to teach you if you're in the central Texas area," said Hargrove.

Hargrove says you're never too old, or too young, to get started on a path to financial literacy.

Anyone interested in having him speak to their class or group can email him to set-up a time.

