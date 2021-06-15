Central Texas Juneteenth Parade and Festival returns to Austin during first year recognized as official city holiday

The celebration was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. This year’s parade and festival will include food, music and fireworks.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Central Texas Juneteenth Parade and Festival is coming back to Austin this year, and it's the first year the City is recognizing Juneteenth as an official city holiday.

Juneteenth commemorates the formal end of slavery in Texas on June 19, 1865.

The parade will move down Chicon Street to Rosewood Avenue on Friday, June 19. It will end at Rosewood Park, and the following festival will take place both there and at Boggy Creek Park.

The celebration was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Juneteenth represents a chance for Black Austin to come together to celebrate what makes our community special,” Juneteenth Chair with the Greater East Austin Youth Association Tami D. Johnson-Dawson said. “We’ve been organizing this parade for 18 years and we are looking forward to getting back to a tradition that has been around for so long and is one of the few things in our community that really bring us together.”

In a press release, festival organizers said after a difficult year for race relations in America, they are excited to see the community come together.

Organizers also said it is “critically important to acknowledge the fight for Black lives” this year as Black communities were disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. Austin Public Health will be offering free coronavirus vaccines during the event at both Rosewood and Givens Park.

“Austin’s Juneteenth celebrations have stretched across three centuries, and as long as we keep cherishing freedom for all people, they’ll keep stretching for centuries to come,” Austin Mayor Pro Tem Natasha Harper-Madison said. “After a very tough 15 months, I absolutely cannot wait to ride in that parade, see all the joyful faces, and chunk a whole lot of candy to the kids!”

This year’s parade is set to begin at 10 a.m. A firework celebration will also take place at 9 p.m. at Boggy Creek Park to close out the festival.