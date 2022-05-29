Central Texas Food Bank expands home delivery program to Williamson County

Participants enrolled in the program will receive a monthly, 30-pound box of shelf-stable groceries delivered by Amazon.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — The Central Texas Food Bank announced that it has expanded its home delivery program to Williamson County.

The expansion is part of a partnership with Round Rock Area Serving Center and Amazon to serve people in need by increasing the accessibility of food assistance for underserved households, according to a release.

Participants enrolled in the program will receive a monthly, 30-pound box of shelf-stable groceries, like oatmeal, pasta, cornflour, dried beans, canned protein and canned fruits and vegetables. The box will be delivered in a contactless method directly to participating homes by Amazon. All groceries and delivery are free of charge, per the release.

The program has been serving Travis County since June 2021 and is now open to Williamson County households, with the exception of ZIP codes 76530 and 76577. It is open to adults 60 years and older, people with disabilities, veterans and active military members who are in need of food assistance and are experiencing barriers to attending in-person food distributions.

To see if you are eligible to enroll in the program, contact the Round Rock Area Serving Center online or by calling 512-244-2431.

