AUSTIN, Texas — The recent government shutdown put a strain on the Central Texas Food Bank, that's because federal workers didn't have the funds for groceries during the longest shutdown in U.S. history.

As the Super Bowl arrives, they are in their final push to re-stock the food bank.

"When I started working here, I was surprised of how big the need is," said Mark Jackson. "I get to come here every day and inspire the community to give their resources so the neighbors have what they need."

The food bank currently serves 21 counties in the state, making it the largest hunger relief group in Central Texas.

They supply food for more than 46,000 Texans each week, and the recent government shutdown has put a strain on their amount of food they can give away.

Through the "Souper Bowl of Caring," they hope to serve to even more people -- their goal is to provide more than 3 million meals.

Currently, the food bank has collected about $2.3 million worth of meals, putting them close to passing their 3 million goal.

"One in five children are at risk of hunger," Jackson explained. "That's what motivates me in trying to spread the word because we need to do something about it."

If you are interested in donating to the "Souper Bowl of Caring," you can help out by going to the website www.centraltexasfoodbank.org.