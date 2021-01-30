Central Texas Food Bank in need of volunteers, donations as 'unprecedented demand' continues

The food bank said it is seeing new clients on a daily basis who had never experienced food insecurity prior to the pandemic.

AUSTIN, Texas — Not having enough food on the table is an issue that has only gotten worse for thousands of families in Central Texas during the pandemic. On Saturday, the Central Texas Food Bank hosted its 72nd food distribution since the pandemic began, serving 565 families at the KIPP School's South Austin location.

Paul Gaither with the Central Texas Food Bank said the nonprofit is seeing new clients on a daily basis who had never experienced food insecurity before the pandemic.

He said in order to meet the growing crisis as the pandemic continues, the food bank is in need of volunteers to work in the garden, cook food and help distribute it to families in need. The food bank is also in need of monetary donations.

"The pandemic has created [an] unprecedented demand for the food bank services. Thousands of people who never faced hunger before have been facing it and for a long time. We've seen a huge number of new clients who have never had to turn to us for help before," Gaither said. "It's a huge issue and will continue to be a huge issue. Even if the COVID-19 virus went away tomorrow, it would still take a long time for everything to get back to normal,"

Gaither said if you are a family in need of food right now, go to the food bank's website and click "Get Help."

If you would like to make a donation to the food bank, click here. If you'd like to sign up to volunteer, click here.