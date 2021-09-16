Central Texas Food Bank partnering with Austin Public Health, Amazon to deliver food to Austin-Travis County residents

The Austin Public Health Neighborhood Service unit and Amazon are partnering with the food bank to make this happen.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Central Texas Food Bank is expanding its home delivery program.

The Austin Public Health Neighborhood Service unit and Amazon are partnering with the food bank to make this happen.

The program helps make sure people who can't make it to distribution events are still getting the food they need. It's reserved for Travis County residents 60 years of age and older, veterans or active military members, people who have disabilities and households with children 18 or younger.

People who are enrolled in the program will receive a recurring monthly box of shelf-stable groceries delivered directly to their homes. The menu changes each month, but those who participate can expect groceries such as oatmeal, pasta, dried beans, canned protein and canned fruits and vegetables.

Participants can unenroll in the program at any time.

If you want to find out if you're eligible, you can contact a Neighborhood Center near you.