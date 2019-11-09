PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — Central Texas first responders received free breakfast on the anniversary of 9/11.

H-E-B employees made breakfast and lunch at fire stations across Texas in the company-wide day of service. This is the 15th year the grocery chain took part in the Helping Heroes program to remember those who risked and lost their lives on Sept. 9, 2001.

We visited Travis County ESD Station 1 in Pflugerville, where HEB employees served up breakfast tacos on Wednesday.

“It is nice,” said AJ Stacer, Batallion Chief Pflugerville Fire Department. “It’s a nice gesture and again well beyond the gesture, the purpose and cause behind it are well-founded.”

“H-E-B started this program years ago to pay honor and tribute to those that lost their lives, then for us locally to thank our local firefighters,” said Tamra Jones, H-E-B.

Employees also did chores around the station, including washing the fire trucks.

We have a list of 9/11 events in Central Texas.

