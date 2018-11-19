AUSTIN — Many local firefighters who left their posts across Central Texas to help battle the blazes in California are heading home, just in time for Thanksgiving.
The Austin Fire Department said they are staring the week off with extra gratitude, as they learned their crews deployed a week ago were cleared to return home. They're expected to return home Wednesday, that is, as long as they can brave the Los Angeles traffic.
Meanwhile, Lake Travis Firefighters were also preparing to return home Monday after helping to fight the Woolsey Fire. They're also expected to be home in time for Thanksgiving.
The Kyle Fire Department reported its members were heading home as well, citing improving conditions and the possibility of rain in California's forecast.
While this may be great news for us at home, for those in California, the battle is far from over. There are almost 1,000 people still missing and nearly 80 are confirmed dead.
To find out how you can help out the victims of California's wildfires, click here.
