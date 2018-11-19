AUSTIN — Many local firefighters who left their posts across Central Texas to help battle the blazes in California are heading home, just in time for Thanksgiving.

The Austin Fire Department said they are staring the week off with extra gratitude, as they learned their crews deployed a week ago were cleared to return home. They're expected to return home Wednesday, that is, as long as they can brave the Los Angeles traffic.

“Mama, I’m coming home.” We start Thanksgiving week off with xtra gratitude, as we just learned the crews from AFD and the Central Texas area deployed to CA a week ago today are coming home! They should be back just in time for that 🦃 dinner. 📸 Capt. Andre de la Reza, AFD pic.twitter.com/2se1ZDwvhV — Austin Fire Dept (@austinfiredept) November 19, 2018

On the road again... #LAtraffic



(Photo credit: Battalion Chief Randy Denzer, Austin Fire Department) pic.twitter.com/QKj2J2gJVV — Austin Fire Dept (@austinfiredept) November 19, 2018

Meanwhile, Lake Travis Firefighters were also preparing to return home Monday after helping to fight the Woolsey Fire. They're also expected to be home in time for Thanksgiving.

The Kyle Fire Department reported its members were heading home as well, citing improving conditions and the possibility of rain in California's forecast.

Our firefighters are headed home. Conditions have improved and Cali should get some much needed rain. Our firefighters were released this morning and should be home for Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/qltxegkbG2 — Kyle Fire Department (@KyleFD) November 19, 2018

Just heard from our #LTfirefighters deployed with the Texas Taskforce to California.



They’ve been cleared off their assignment at the #WoolseyFire and are preparing to return home. There’s a small chance they might be home in time for thanksgiving!



Great work and safe travels. pic.twitter.com/8hhVxeK1YU — Lake Travis FF (@LTfirefighters) November 19, 2018

While this may be great news for us at home, for those in California, the battle is far from over. There are almost 1,000 people still missing and nearly 80 are confirmed dead.

To find out how you can help out the victims of California's wildfires, click here.

