AUSTIN, Texas — In the midst of the back-to-back cold snaps in Central Texas, and the light to moderate rainfall over the past few weeks, there is a bit of good news to share.

In the month of October, there was more than four inches of rainfall accumulated at Austin Camp Mabry, specifically 4.19 inches. This brought in a surplus of 0.31 inches. So far, in November, there has been just under a half inch of rain, 0.46 inches.

KVUE

As a result, conditions have gone from Severe and Extreme, to Dry and Moderate for the majority of Central Texas. Portions of Mason, Llano, Burnet and Hays counties continue to have Severe drought but nowhere near to the extent that was being experienced in early to mid-October.

KVUE

Over the next few days, enjoy a modest warm up of temperatures with just a couple chances for rainfall late next week. This is consistent with a two-week outlook of precipitation for the Lone Star state.

KVUE

Be sure to download the KVUE app to receive regular weather updates!

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Man dead after shooting at Pflugerville 7-Eleven

Rodney Reed: His fight for a new trial and why prosecutors say he's guilty

'I'm scared to step foot in that class': Hays CISD attack victim shares her story after substitute fight