The SAFE Alliance is helping domestic violence survivors with shelter, other resources

AUSTIN, Texas — The SAFE Alliance, or SAFE, is dedicated to stopping abuse and assisting domestic violence survivors in Central Texas.

SAFE stands for "stop abuse for everyone." The organization provides housing, support services and prevention programs to stop the cycle of domestic violence.

SAFE comes from two human service agencies, the Austin Children's Shelter and SafePlace, to create one encompassing organization to better help the community. The two combined in 2015 to address sexual assault and exploitation, child abuse and neglect, and domestic and family violence.

Lisa Pose, the director of the SAFE Peer Support Program, said she's a survivor herself and went from leaning on SAFE to helping others reach survivor status.

"It just seems like I went from fire to fire to fire, always seeking safety. And I tried services, but nothing was as strength-based or kind and compassionate in the way that SAFE the SAFE Alliance has," said Pose.

SAFE's peer support group offers emotional support, a place to get advice on navigating the legal systems and connecting survivors to the community.

The organization became fully accredited by the Council on Accreditation in 2021. This accreditation means that SAFE is recognized as one of the best practices in:

Service delivery

Human resources

Training

Finance

Risk management

Compliance and quality improvement

Supervision

Administration and board governance

Furthermore, the accreditation allows SAFE to receive further funding and have the opportunity to receive future funding opportunities by meeting regulatory requirements.

You can find more information on SAFE’s website or by calling its 24/7 hotline at 512-267-SAFE.