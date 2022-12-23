Some Central Texas residents are without heat during freeze

A number of people living in the Cedar Park area said they have no heat.

Example video title will go here for this video

CEDAR PARK, Texas — Some Central Texans are trying to make it through the freeze Friday with no heat.



"I have company upstairs and warned them it’s going to be cold," said Cedar Park resident Maria Martin.

Martin said she is dealing with no heat.

"The heater is on 56 degrees. It was on 55 this morning when we woke up. So we are warmed up one degree."

Martin said her electricity is just fine, but her gas is out.

"It's very cold. Usually, there is some nice warm heat coming out of this vent, and there's nothing. Nothing coming out," she said reaching up for a vent.

Martin has natural gas service from Atmos Energy.

"A lot of people, I have seen about 50 messages on Next Door and people calling Atmos and people calling anyone they can to try to find out. I am concerned about some of the neighbors they have older people and also children."

Atmos issued a conservation alert asking customers to cut back on their usage. They sent KVUE a statement pointing to the extreme temperatures and high demand but did not say how customers are without gas and what they specifically they are doing to address the issues.

The Texas Railroad Commission which regulates the oil and gas industry in Texas said Atmos is dealing with localized low-pressure, and they are working to increase pressure in the system and continue to work tickets for customers who experienced low-pressure issues.

In a Friday night update, the commission said gas pressure had improved in affected areas and that Atmos brought in CNG for its systems. The company is reportedly maintaining employees in the area overnight.

Martin turned to other methods to stay warm putting towels in the window sills and using plenty of blankets.

"We have long underwear and coats and pants."

Atmos shared tips on how to conserve gas during periods of extremely cold temperatures:

Not using your natural gas fireplace

Lowering the thermostat to 68 degrees

Lower the water heater temperature to 120 degrees

Unplug electronic devices and turn off any lights that are not being used

Reduce showering and avoid taking baths

Refrain from using large appliances like a washing machine, dryer, oven and dishwasher until gas levels return

Limit opening an oven door while it is in use

Do not use the pool heater if you have a pool. Run the pool pump during the coldest part of the day to prevent water freezing