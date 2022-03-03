Central Texas beekeeper to star in new show on Discovery

Walter Schumacher will star in "Bee Czar" as he rescues bee hives from unwanted places and relocates them to places the bees can thrive and pollinate in peace.

AUSTIN, Texas — A Central Texas beekeeper will soon be the center of a new TV show on Discovery.

Walter Schumacher will star in "Bee Czar" as he rescues bee hives from unwanted places and relocates them to places the bees can thrive and pollinate in peace.

And he does it without wearing a protective bee suit.

According to Discovery, Schumacher's business was thriving but the pandemic came along and brought his business crashing down. Now, he is rebuilding the business from the ground up with the goal of one day rescuing unwanted hives for donations.

He plans to transform the family farm into the new business headquarters with the help of a small team, including his son Will. The show follows Schumacher as he restarts the business and trains new beekeepers, including his two younger sons, while Will works to secure contracts selling honey to businesses.

"Bee Czar" premiers on Wednesday, March 9 at 10P ET on Discovery.

