Get your burnt orange ready for the final game at the Darrell K Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium this season. It’s Senior Day for the University of Texas Longhorns as they face off against the Texas Tech University Red Raiders Friday at 11 a.m. Grammy-nominated Black Pumas are headlining the Longhorn City Limits post-game concert, which is free and open to the public.

This weekend you can see Johnson City turn into the brightest and merriest Christmas village in Texas. It’s opening weekend in what they call the “twinkliest town in the Hill Country”.

The display features 2.3 million lights and can be seen from space. The courthouse and fireworks show kicks off on Friday, and on Saturday, Santa arrives.

Festive holiday floats, marching bands and classic cars will fill Congress Avenue on Saturday at 11 a.m. for the Chuy's Children Giving to Children Parade. Bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate at the parade to benefit Operation Blue Santa. All toys will be given to a child just in time for the holidays. The route starts at the Texas State Capitol at 11th Street and Congress Avenue and will move south on Congress Avenue all the way to Cesar Chavez Street.

December starts this weekend, which means it is time to get shopping. The Renegade Craft Fair is a free event and features more than 130 makers and designers. They’ll also have drinks, music and food trucks.

ZACH Theatre's adaptation of the Dickens classic is a musical sleigh ride through rhythm and time, infusing the traditional Victorian story with a score that spans all genres and eras. It’s a family-friendly show that will be happening through Sunday, Dec. 29. ZACH Theatre also has The Santaland Diaries and Jungalbook playing this weekend.

