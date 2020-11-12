Central Health of Austin investigating cyberattack

The full extent of the breach or whether data were affected is unknown at this time.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, Central Health of Austin announced it is investigating a cyberattack that occurred on Dec. 4.

The local health provider said it is working to decipher the unauthorized access on a computer server to determine the exact extent of the incident, whether data were affected and the next possible steps.

“The incident is potentially a criminal act, and we’re working closely with law enforcement in the investigation,” Central Health President & CEO Mike Geeslin said. “While we do not believe employee or patient data was compromised, we’re not taking anyone’s security for granted and a thorough forensic investigation is required.”

Central Health's Technology Team will be conducting a forensic analysis of the affected hardware, software and data. Their investigation will be in coordination with law enforcement, as well as Central Health affiliates CommUnityCare Health Centers, Sendero Health Plans and the Community Care Collaborative.

“Our team sees thousands of attempted attacks on our system every day and we do not take them lightly,” Central Health Chief Information Officer John Clark said. “Fortunately, our Tech Team has people and systems in place for this reason – to detect an attack early on. Because of these efforts, we believe the attack was not fully carried out.”

Central Health currently serves Travis County residents with low income.