AUSTIN, Texas — After opening more than 25 years ago in Austin, Celis Brewery has filed for bankruptcy.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, brewery founder Christine Celis said the Chapter 11 bankruptcy is intended to help the brewery reorganize its finances.

“The brewery has struggled to make financial ends meet under larger-than-expected debt service since day one,” Celis said. “Even though our beer has been one of the fastest growing craft beers in Texas, the financial model we started with put us in a cash crunch that simply did not give us any room to maneuver in a highly competitive market. We intend to fix all of that through the Chapter 11 process."

Celis Brewery To ALL our Fans, Distributors, Suppliers/Vendors...THANK YOU For the Amazing Support!! Celis Brewery announced that it has filed for relief under Chapter 11 of the United States Title 11 Bankruptcy...

A public sale notice was published in the June 21 issue of the Austin American-Statesman that stated Celis Brewery property would be auctioned off to satisfy a lien held by Amplify Credit Union.

The public notice listed brewery equipment in the sale, but it did not include any intellectual property.

The bankruptcy filing led Celis Brewery to cancel the auction that was scheduled to occur on July 2.

“Nothing about our beers, our ingredients, our recipes, our methods or our distributor network is changing,” Celis added.

Celis Brewery is located at 10001 Metric Blvd.

