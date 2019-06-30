AUSTIN, Texas — His community knew him as a family man and someone who could make you happy in an instant.

It's been nearly three months since someone shot and killed Andre Davis at Givens Park in East Austin.

He's known as Big Dre from 12th Street, and on Saturday his loved ones celebrated what would've been his 48th birthday.

"It's a celebration – it's my father's birthday," said Andre Davis Jr. "They want him to be remembered for the happy things that he did, and just the smiles, and we want to celebrate."

The party itself was held at Rosewood Park in East Austin.

There was everything from inflatable games, like a bounce house setup by 512 Bounce, to food and music. Groups who advocate for preventing gun violence, like Moms Demand Action, were there and set up booths and spoke at the party.

"Guns are nothing to play with," said Carl Johnson, a close friend of Davis. "I need people to grasp from what she's saying about guns."

For Andre Davis Jr., he says the community having fun at a celebration is what his father would have wanted.

"They want him to be remembered for the happy things that he did, and just the smiles, and we want to celebrate," said Davis Jr. "We can’t take back what happened. We can only take what we've learned from him and move forward."

The man accused of shooting and killing Davis remains in jail as of Saturday with a $300,000 bond.

