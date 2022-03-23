Cedar Ridge HS sets up donation distribution center after devastating tornado

The campus is providing donations to families in the district as they were some of the hardest hit in the area.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — After a tornado ripped through Round Rock on Monday, Cedar Ridge High School began collecting food, clothing, and other essential items for those impacted in the community.

Principal Jiae Kim-Batra said after seeing some of the devastation, she immediately knew something had to be done.

"I think this is a great example, great example for our students to learn from what the adults that care can do together for our community," Kim-Batra said.

The donations are extended to anyone in Round Rock who needs it, and Kim-Batra said many of their students and their families need all the help they can get.

"It's very emotional, and I'm very connected to our students," Kim-Batra said.

Students like Dalila Masso stopped by to pick up a few items on Wednesday.

"Paper towels, toilet paper, lots of food and snacks, canned foods," Masso said are some of the items she grabbed.

Her home suffered minor damage. Part of the roof is gone, the chimney broke and fell on the roof, and rain water poured into the house.

"The house was shaking and it all happened like in like a minute. I could just hear like the wind against the door and my ears were popping. So it was very scary," Masso recalled while adding her sister and mom are all thankful no one was hurt. All that remains is the memory of that unforgettable evening.

"I'm still kind of shocked every time I think about the tornado I like get teary eyed," Masso said.

Cedar Ridge will open their distribution donation center Thursday and Friday from 9am to 6pm.

