Cedar Park accepting submissions for Youth Art Exhibit

Children under 18 can submit two-dimensional original artworks until Aug. 9 to be displayed at City Hall.

CEDAR PARK, Texas — The City of Cedar Park is installing a new youth art exhibit, but it needs children under 18 to submit their work to complete the project.

Cedar Park residents who are under 18 can submit their original art until Thursday, Aug. 9. The winning pieces will become part of the exhibit at Building One of the Cedar Park City Hall.

Submissions must be two-dimensional, mountable and able to fit in an 8-by-10, 1-by-14 or 18-by-24-inch frame. The contest does not have a specific theme, but no photographs will be accepted.

The Youth Art Exhibit will be displayed on the entry stairwell in the city hall’s main lobby. However, the location and length of display “remains within the City’s exclusive discretion and control.”

Children and teens can send or drop off their submissions to City Hall or the Cedar Park Library. To enter the contest, you must provide your name, age, contact information, school and title of your piece, according to the City’s website.

When the Youth Art Exhibit is taken down, artists will be contacted to retrieve their work.

More information can be found on the City’s website.