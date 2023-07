The Cedar Park Police Department said officers are on the scene in the 2100 block of Parksville Way.

CEDAR PARK, Texas — Residents have been evacuated in a Cedar Park neighborhood on Wednesday evening as police investigate suspicious items in a home.

Nearby homes have been evacuated and some streets have been shut down in the area.

Police said the scene “could be active for several hours.”

No other information is available at this time.