Cedar Park police seeking suspects after USPS letter carrier robbed

CEDAR PARK, Texas — The Cedar Park Police Department is seeking the public's help after a USPS letter carrier was reportedly robbed on Saturday.

Police said the call came in around 9:41 a.m. from the 1900 block of Yaupon Trail.

The victim reported that the alleged robbery occurred at the mailbox collection area and that at least two suspects were involved. One suspect was described as a young Hispanic male, approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall and clean-shaven. The vehicle was described as a white, four-door sedan.

The CPPD and the United States Postal Inspection Service are both actively investigating.

A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved.

If you have any information, contact Detective Anthony Bridgewater at 512-260-4886 or by email at Anthony.Bridgewater@cedarparktexas.gov. You can also call the United States Postal Inspection Service hotline at 877-876-2455 or visit the website at www.uspis.gov/report.

Robbing a letter carrier is a federal offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison.