Joe Bles was last seen near West Parmer Lane and East Whitestone Boulevard.

CEDAR PARK, Texas — The Cedar Park Police Department is searching for a man last seen in the northeastern part of the city.

According to police, a man named Joe Bles walked away from 13000 block of West Parmer Lane, near East Whitestone Boulevard.

Bles suffers from a medical condition that requires attention.

If you have any information about Bles' whereabouts, call 9-1-1.