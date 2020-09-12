x
Cedar Park police officer struck in vehicle pursuit

The collision happened on North Bell Boulevard. A suspect is now in custody.
CEDAR PARK, Texas — A Cedar Park police officer was struck during a vehicle pursuit Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Cedar Park Police Department, the incident occurred in the 2100 block of North Bell Blvd. area.

As of 2 p.m., officials said there is a heavy police presence in the area as police investigate.

A suspect has been taken into custody.

Leander police said southbound 183 is shut down at Osage Drive due to the crash. Traffic is being routed to Bagdad Road.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

